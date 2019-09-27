Seoul shares expand losses late Friday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares expanded losses late Friday morning amid rising political and economic uncertainties from the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged 22.26 points, or 1.07 percent, to reach 2,052.26 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors remained concerned over reports that Washington may not extend a waiver that allows Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. to secure parts from U.S. firms. Also, investor sentiment is still fragile over a potential impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.
On the Seoul bourse, market giant Samsung Electronics lost 1.52 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved down 2.64 percent. Another tech giant, LG Electronics, surrendered 0.75 percent.
Top steel giant POSCO decreased 2.17 percent, and Korea Zinc shed 0.56 percent. No.2 steelmaker Hyundai Steel moved down 1.78 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,201.65 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.85 won from the previous session's close.
