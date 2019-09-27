FM holds talks with UAE counterpart at U.N. meeting
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in New York on Thursday (U.S. time) and discussed joint efforts to enhance ties and other regional issues, her ministry said.
In the meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, she stressed that their countries' special strategic partnership has been making tangible progress through cooperation in many areas, including science and technology and nuclear energy, the ministry said in a release.
They met on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly taking place this week.
She also expressed gratitude for UAE's efforts in May in helping rescue a South Korean hostage who was kidnapped by armed militants in Libya.
Condemning the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities and oil tankers on the Strait of Hormuz off Iran, the two sides shared the view that international community must work together to ensure regional stability and energy security to minimize negative impact on the world economy.
They also agreed to further expand dialogue through exchanges and cooperation as next year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations, the ministry said.
