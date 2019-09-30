Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #corporate financing

Corporate direct financing dips in July

06:00 September 30, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' stock and bond sales dropped 14.7 percent on-month in August, hit by a modest decline in sales of corporate bonds, data showed Monday.

Local companies raised a combined 14.5 trillion won (US$12 billion) through sales of stocks and bonds last month, down 2.5 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Stock sales, including 8 initial public offerings, fell 7.2 percent on-month to 494.6 billion won last month.

The value of corporate bonds floated in August, including bank bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS), dipped 15 percent from a month earlier to 14 trillion won, the FSS said.

An ABS is a security whose income payments, and hence value, are derived from and backed by a pool of underlying assets.

Corporate direct financing dips in July - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK