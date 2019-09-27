S. Korea's rice output to drop 100,000 tons in aftermath of typhoons
SEJONG, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's annual rice production is expected to drop by up to 100,000 tons in 2019, following major typhoons that struck the country this month, a research institute said Friday, although no significant shortages are anticipated.
The country's production of rice, a staple grain for Koreans, is expected to hover between 3.77 million tons to 3.81 million tons, according to the data compiled by state-run Korea Rural Economic Institute (KREI).
The institute attributed the drop to Typhoon Lingling and Tapah, which hit the country early this month, resulting in shorter daylight hours that hindered the growth of rice.
"Considering the anticipated demand, South Korea is expected to experience a shortage of 30,000 tons, or a surplus of 10,000 tons," the researcher said in its report.
The drop in the rice production, however, can also expand, as the South Korean government is still making efforts to assess the damage caused last week by Typhoon Tapah.
