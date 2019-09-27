Go to Contents
LS Group, Japan's Furukawa Electric to set up magnet wire joint venture

14:51 September 27, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- LS Group, a major electrical equipment conglomerate in South Korea, said Friday it will establish a joint venture with Japan's Furukawa Electric Group to target global magnet wire market.

Superior Essex Inc. (SPSX), a U.S. cable manufacturer which LS Group bought in 2008, and Furukawa Electric will form Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire LLC, according to LS Group.

SPSX will hold a 61-percent stake in the joint venture, with Furukawa Electric holding the rest.

The joint company, whose global headquarters will be in Atlanta, aims to develop magnet wire technologies.

"The new venture is expected to benefit from significant synergies, including expansion of custom product solutions," LS Group said in a release. "It aims to lead magnet wire technologies used for electric vehicles and hybrid cars."

Magnet wires are used in winding electrical equipment, like motors and transformers, interchanging electrical energy with magnetic energy.

The joint venture will be officially launched next year, according to LS Group.

In this photo provided by LS Group on Sept. 27, 2019, Brian Kim (L), CEO of Superior Essex Inc., an affiliate of LS Group, and Keiichi Kobayashi, President of Furukawa Electric Co. pose for a photo after signing an agreement in Tokyo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

