Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Sept. 20 -- N.K. chief negotiator welcomes Trump's 'new method,' voices optimism over talks
-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. meet ahead of N.K. talks
23 -- Moon, Trump hold summit talks in New York on sidelines of U.N. General Assembly
-- Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
-- Trump says N. Korea not breaking summit deal
24 -- S. Korea's spy agency says N.K. leader may visit S. Korea in Nov.
-- Trump says N. Korea must denuclearize to tap potential
-- Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone
26 -- Pompeo says U.S.-N.K. talks not yet arranged
27 -- N. Korea says Trump is unlike former U.S. leaders, hopes for progress
