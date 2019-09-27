Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 September 27, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Sept. 20 -- N.K. chief negotiator welcomes Trump's 'new method,' voices optimism over talks

-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. meet ahead of N.K. talks

23 -- Moon, Trump hold summit talks in New York on sidelines of U.N. General Assembly

-- Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'

-- Trump says N. Korea not breaking summit deal

24 -- S. Korea's spy agency says N.K. leader may visit S. Korea in Nov.

-- Trump says N. Korea must denuclearize to tap potential

-- Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone

26 -- Pompeo says U.S.-N.K. talks not yet arranged

27 -- N. Korea says Trump is unlike former U.S. leaders, hopes for progress
(END)

