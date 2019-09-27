Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. chief negotiator welcomes Trump's 'new method,' voices optimism over talks
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator on Friday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remark suggesting a "new method" of resolving the impasse in denuclearization negotiations.
In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Myong-gil expressed optimism over an upcoming working-level meeting with Washington expected to take place as early as late this month.
A former North Korean ambassador to Vietnam, Kim had been known to be the North's counterpart for U.S. top nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun. He identified himself as Pyongyang's chief negotiator for the first time in the statement.
------------
N.K. website unveils revised constitution aimed at strengthening Kim's status
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda website on Saturday unveiled the full text of the country's revised constitution, which is apparently aimed at bolstering leader Kim Jong-un's legal status.
The website, called Naenara, made public the constitution that the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the country's rubber-stamp legislature, amended during its second session late last month.
In the latest revision, Article 104 stipulated new responsibilities for the chairman of the State Affairs Commission, the North's highest administrative seat, such as promulgating legislation and appointing or recalling diplomatic representatives posted overseas.
------------
N. Korea calls for stepped-up power generation
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Tuesday for greater efforts to increase electricity production, saying drier weather this year has led to sharp drops in hydroelectric power generation.
"In recent years, fewer rainfalls across the country, coupled with extreme high temperatures, have led to a lower reserve level in hydroelectric power plants and disruption of electricity generation," the Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial.
"As the winter season nears, demand for electricity is on the rise. Though we have not a few challenges, we have to produce more electricity by cracking up our existing power plants," the paper said.
------------
N. Korea says Trump is unlike former U.S. leaders, hopes for progress
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- A former chief North Korean nuclear envoy said Friday he believes U.S. President Donald Trump is different from his predecessors, and looks forward to him making a "bold decision" in nuclear talks despite calls in Washington for Pyongyang to denuclearize first.
Kim Kye-gwan, currently an adviser to the North Korean foreign ministry, made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, amid expectations that the U.S. and the North could hold working-level nuclear talks in coming weeks.
"I came to know that President Trump is different from his predecessors in a political sense and decision (making) while watching his approach to the DPRK, so I would like to place my hope on President Trump's wise choices and bold decisions," Kim said.
------------
N.K. media calls Abe shameless in seeking summit, demands Tokyo atone for past brutality
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet denounced Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his recent offer for talks with its leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, calling him extremely shameless and demanding Tokyo first atone for its colonial-era crimes and drop its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.
Abe has repeatedly expressed his hope to hold a summit with Kim to address various issues, including North Korea's kidnapping of Japanese people. In an address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York earlier this week, he renewed his desire to meet Kim without any preconditions.
North Korean media has demanded that Japan first apologize for its colonial-era brutality and provide compensation before talking about a meeting.
