Court rules in favor of airport-stranded Angolan family seeking refugee status
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Overturning a lower court decision, a Seoul appellate court on Friday ruled in favor of an Angolan family stranded at the country's main airport while applying for refugee status in the country after fleeing persecution in their homeland.
The Seoul High Court ordered immigration officials to consider their refugee application, ruling in favor of the Angolan family who have been staying at Incheon International Airport since their arrival on Dec. 28.
Immigration officials at the airport had refused to consider their application, effectively denying their entry to the country on the assumption the family had no clear reason for seeking refugee status other than economic factors.
The Incheon District Court in April ruled against the Lulendo family, made up of Nkuka Lulendo, his wife and four children, and recognized the immigration office's claim that the plaintiffs lack a clear reason for seeking refugee status.
The appellate court, however, said it is hard "not to assume they did not have a genuine motivation to seek refugee status based on the fact they applied for refugee status after being denied entry."
The court said their refugee application should be decided following a deliberative process, but added that Friday's ruling does not mean the family will be granted refugee status.
Lawyers and civic groups who support the Lulendo family welcomed the court ruling.
"When I told (Nkuka Lulendo) through Facebook messenger that we won, he replied 'praise be to God'," a pastor helping the family told reporters.
"It's meaningful that the court acknowledged the family's right to have their refugee application considered," lawyer Lee Sang-hoon, who represents the family, said.
"The family did not have time to prepare proper documents as they were escaping persecution and the court acknowledged this. We hope this ruling will also change the society's misconception of asylum seekers."
