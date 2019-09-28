Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon calls for reform of prosecution's probe practice (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon stresses 'importance of restrained prosecution power' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon states 'importance of restrained exercise of prosecution power' (Donga llbo)
-- Moon sends warning to prosecution led by Yun (Segye Times)
-- Moon himself presses prosecution by calling for restraint (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon vs. prosecution, prosecution reform in another phase (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon publicly warns prosecution, calls for 'restrained exercise of power' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon strikes directly at prosecution, calling for 'self-reflection' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon warns prosecution, calls for its self-reflection (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Companies leave S. Korea, foreign investment hits all-time high (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon warns prosecutors on Cho (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- President warns prosecution against 'excessive' probe (Korea Times)
(END)