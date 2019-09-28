Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:34 September 28, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon calls for reform of prosecution's probe practice (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon stresses 'importance of restrained prosecution power' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon states 'importance of restrained exercise of prosecution power' (Donga llbo)
-- Moon sends warning to prosecution led by Yun (Segye Times)
-- Moon himself presses prosecution by calling for restraint (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon vs. prosecution, prosecution reform in another phase (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon publicly warns prosecution, calls for 'restrained exercise of power' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon strikes directly at prosecution, calling for 'self-reflection' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon warns prosecution, calls for its self-reflection (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Companies leave S. Korea, foreign investment hits all-time high (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon warns prosecutors on Cho (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- President warns prosecution against 'excessive' probe (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK