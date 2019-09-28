(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 28)

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development defines the middle class as people earning between 50 percent and 150 percent of the median national income. The monthly median income for a four-member household in Korea was 4.61 million won ($3,843) this year. Any household earning from 2.3 million won to 6.9 million won would fall in the middle-class. That category as a proportion of total households sank to 58.3 percent by last June compared with 60.2 percent in 2018, 63.8 percent in 2017, 66.2 percent in 2016 and 67.9 percent in 2015. At least one out of 10 households has lost its place in the middle class in less than four years.