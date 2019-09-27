Baseball postseason to begin Oct. 3
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The postseason in South Korean baseball will begin in the first week of October with a wild card game.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Friday announced its playoff schedules, with the wild card meeting between the No. 4 seed LG Twins and No. 5 seed NC Dinos scheduled for next Thursday. As the games falls on the National Foundation Day holiday, it will start at 2 p.m.
As the higher-ranked team, the Twins will host the game at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, and they will only have to win or tie one game to advance to the next round. The Dinos must beat the Twins in two straight games to move on.
The wild card system was introduced in 2015 and only once has a lower-seed team, the Kia Tigers in 2016, forced a second game. And the fourth-ranked teams have advanced out of every wild card game so far.
Should the Dinos win the first one, then the second game will be played on Oct. 5.
While the last two playoff seeds have been determined, the top three seeds are still up for grabs.
Through Thursday's games, the SK Wyverns were holding on to a half-game lead over the Doosan Bears in first place. The Wyverns have four games left and the Bears have three remaining. The Kiwoom Heroes were in third place, two games out of first with two games left.
The first-place team will advance directly to the best-of-seven Korean Series, which is scheduled to begin either on Oct. 22 or 23, depending on how the wild card game plays out.
The No. 2 team from the regular season advances straight to the best-of-five second round. The third-ranked team will face the wild card winner in the best-of-five first round.
There will be a traveling day between every two games, but Games 3, 4 and 5 in the Korean Series will be held on consecutive days, should the series go that far. If any of the early rounds goes the distance, there will be just one day off between Game 5 of that series and Game 1 of the next series.
During the postseason, ties will be declared after 15 innings. The first pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
The KBO opened the regular season at its earliest date ever, on March 23, in an attempt to wrap up the postseason in October and give players time to prepare for November's Premier 12, an international tournament which also doubles as an Olympic qualifying event.
Seoul will host Group C games, featuring South Korea, Canada, Australia and Cuba, from Nov. 6-8.
