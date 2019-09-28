Go to Contents
FM says U.S.-N.K. talks expected to resume in several weeks

03:47 September 28, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday that working-level denuclearization negotiations between the United States and North Korea are expected to resume in several weeks.

Kang's comment comes after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Thursday that the talks would not take place this month as hoped for.

"I expect it (to happen) in several weeks," the minister told Korean reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks to reporters at the South Korean mission to the United Nations in New York on Sept. 27, 2019. (Yonhap)

