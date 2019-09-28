Saturday's weather forecast
09:03 September 28, 2019
SEOUL, Sep. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/20 Cloudy 10
Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 10
Suwon 27/19 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 20
Daejeon 28/19 Sunny 30
Chuncheon 27/18 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 26/18 Sunny 20
Jeonju 28/20 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 60
Jeju 26/22 Rain 60
Daegu 26/20 Cloudy 30
Busan 24/20 Rain 70
