N. Korean envoy to U.N. 'positive' about U.S.-N. Korea talks
NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song said Saturday he is "positive" about a possible resumption of denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.
Kim made the remark at a banquet dinner of the 2019 Global Peace Forum on Korea at Columbia University in New York.
Asked about ongoing efforts to arrange a working-level meeting between Washington and Pyongyang, Kim told Yonhap News Agency that he is "positive about the prospect."
"(I mean), the timing is positive," he later modified his comment upon being asked when he expects the meeting to take place, signaling that the talks could be impending.
Kim declined to comment, however, on how North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump would meet for their third summit, saying, "This is something on which I cannot say anything yet."
The two countries are renewing efforts to revive their suspended bilateral talks on denuclearization.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told South Korean reporters in New Year a day earlier that working-level discussions between Washington and Pyongyang may resume within a few weeks.
