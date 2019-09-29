Prosecutors likely to summon wife of justice minister this week
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors are expected to summon the wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk this week as part of their probe into allegations over her role in relatives' investment in a private equity fund, a source said Sunday.
Cho, who was appointed on Sept. 9 with the mission of reforming the prosecution, has been at the center of an intense political battle due to allegations of corruption involving his family, including his wife's alleged forgery of a school award and the investment in the fund that were suspected of dubious operations.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office has been in discussions with representatives of the wife, Chung Kyung-shim, over when to question Chung and she is likely to show up at the prosecutors' office this week, according to the source.
Chung, a university professor, has been already indicted on charges of fabricating a college president's citation for use in her daughter's medical school application.
For weeks, South Korea has been sharply divided since President Moon Jae-in appointed Cho, a former law professor, as justice minister despite strong objections from opposition parties.
Cho, known as a key architect of Moon's prosecution reform drive, has been under growing pressure to step down amid various allegations over his family.
But on Saturday evening, a large number of people gathered in southern Seoul, where the Supreme Prosecutors' Office is located, support the justice minister and his drive to reform the prosecution.
Organizers claimed that around 1.5 million people joined the rally, though police did not provide an estimate.
A separate protest was held across the street to demand Cho's immediate resignation and arrest. Its organizers claimed that around 1,000 people took part in the rally.
Cho's appointment as justice minister is seen as a reaffirmation of Moon's strong will to push ahead with reform of the prosecution.
On Friday, Moon emphasized the need for a far-reaching reform of the prosecution, including "the method of exercising the prosecution's rights and investigative practices."
