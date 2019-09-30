Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Calls for reform in prosecutor-led judicial system loom (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Clash with prosecutors 'double-edged sword' (Kookmin Daily)
-- United under 'Seocho candlelight vigil,' ruling party, government make all-out attack on prosecution (Donga llbo)
-- Divided in half on Cho Kuk issue, politics of agora revived (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Oust Cho Kuk,' 'reform of prosecution,' nation divided in half (Segye Times)
-- Ruling power threatens rule of law through 'street politics' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'I accept people's call for reform of prosecution,' Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl makes rare statement (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Candle blazes again, 'reform the prosecution' (Hankyoreh)
-- Candle lit again, call for reform of prosecution louder (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea divided for 2 months over 'Cho Kuk black hole' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't gives up reform of wage system for state-run firms on labor union fears (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Candlelight rally held in support of Cho Kuk (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Top prosecutor reaffirms commitment to reform (Korea Herald)
-- Massive rally held to call for reform of prosecution (Korea Times)
(END)