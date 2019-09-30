Go to Contents
Today in Korean history

Today in Korean history

14:00 September 30, 2019

Oct. 1

1953 -- South Korea and the United States sign a mutual defense treaty about three months after the Armistice Agreement ending the Korean War was signed.

1958 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Thailand.

1999 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il meets with Chung Ju-yung, the founder of Hyundai Group, during his visit to Pyongyang for discussions on tourism and other business ventures in the communist country. Chung died two years later.

2005 -- The Seoul metropolitan government finishes restoration of the Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul around 47 years after it was buried under layers of concrete.

2014 -- South Korea and Japan hold a strategic dialogue in Tokyo for the first time in nearly two years to discuss an array of bilateral issues and North Korea's nuclear program.
