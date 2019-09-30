Go to Contents
Industrial output up for 2nd consecutive month in August

08:04 September 30, 2019

SEJONG, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output advanced for the second straight month last month on the back of a rise in the service sector, government data showed Monday.

The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the country's overall industrial output rose 0.5 percent in August from a month earlier.

Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries fell 1.4 percent last month from a month earlier, while the output of the service sector increased 1.2 percent on-month.

Retail sales and investment also increased.

From a year earlier, industrial output grew 0.2 percent, according to the data.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

