Industrial output up for 2nd consecutive month in August
SEJONG, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output advanced for the second straight month last month on the back of a rise in the service sector, government data showed Monday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the country's overall industrial output rose 0.5 percent in August from a month earlier.
Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries fell 1.4 percent last month from a month earlier, while the output of the service sector increased 1.2 percent on-month.
Retail sales and investment also increased.
From a year earlier, industrial output grew 0.2 percent, according to the data.
