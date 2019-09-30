Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Monday, apparently tracking Wall Street losses amid a protracted U.S.-China trade war.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.98 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,046.95 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday following news that the White House is considering limiting U.S. investment in China.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.26 percent to close at 26,820.25, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.13 percent to settle at 7939.63.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed, with tech and retail shares in negative terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.93 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.12 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.50 percent.
However, top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.37 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO gained 0.44 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,202.00 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.10 won from the previous session's close.
