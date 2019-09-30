Dodgers' ace at forefront of S. Korean contingent in MLB
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- And then there were three.
The 2019 Major League Baseball (MLB) season began with five South Koreans but ended Sunday (U.S. time) with three left standing. And all three enjoyed fine seasons in their own right, led by Los Angeles Dodgers' Cy Young Award candidate Ryu Hyun-jin.
Ryu led the MLB with a 2.32 ERA, becoming the first Asian-born pitcher to lead baseball in the category, and finished with a 14-5 record. He got the Opening Day starting nod, won the National League (NL) Pitcher of the Month for May and earned his first career All-Star Game start in July.
Ryu had a strong finish to the season, holding opponents to three runs in his final 21 innings, along with 21 strikeouts against no walks.
Two batters in the American League put up career highs in home runs.
Choo Shin-soo, the Texas Rangers' outfielder/designated hitter, launched 24 home runs in his age-37 season, beating his previous season high by two. He also added 15 steals, his most since swiping 20 with the Cincinnati Reds in 2013.
His final slash line was .265/.371/.455. His on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of .826 was his highest for a season since 2015. He appeared in 151 games, most since 2013.
In his regular season finale Sunday against the New York Yankees, Choo posted a typical Choo line: 1-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and three walks, which matched his season high in free passes in a game.
Choo has remained consistently productive at the top of the Rangers' order past his mid-30s. Over the past three seasons, Choo has averaged 22 home runs, 67 RBIs, 82 walks and 91 runs scored.
Long-time minor leaguer Choi Ji-man finally earned regular playing time with the Tampa Bay Rays this season and shattered previous career highs across the board.
The 28-year-old journeyman, on his fourth big league team in four seasons, finished 2019 with 19 home runs, 63 RBIs, 54 runs scored and a line of .261/.363/.459.
He played in a career-best 127 games this year, up from the previous best of 61 games in 2018. Last year, he had 10 homers and 32 RBIs while splitting his time between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Rays.
The Rays are headed to the wild card game against the Oakland Athletics, with the winner in the one-and-done game moving on to face the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.
Choi appears to be a question mark for postseason action after missing the final three games of the regular season with a bone bruise in his left foot. Choi fouled a pitch off that foot last Wednesday, but X-rays and a CT scan showed no structural damage.
Two NL veterans who began the season with promise didn't even complete the season in the majors.
Infielder Kang Jung-ho was released by the Pittsburgh Pirates in August after batting a meager .169 with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs in 172 at-bats across 65 games. Kang also struck out 60 times.
A former All-Star shortstop in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Kang became the first position player to jump from the South Korean league to the majors via posting in 2015. He belted a combined 36 home runs in his first two big league seasons.
But in December 2016, Kang was arrested for fleeing the scene of a drunk driving accident in Seoul and later received a suspended jail term for his offense. Kang was unable to secure his U.S. work permit and missed the entire 2017 season.
He returned for the final three games of 2018, and after Kang's four-year deal ran out, the Pirates gave him a second chance with a new one-year deal.
Kang flashed his patented power with an MLB-leading seven home runs in spring training but didn't come close to matching that level of production in the regular season.
Right-hander Oh Seung-hwan was cut loose by the Colorado Rockies in late July, days after he was ruled out for the season with an elbow injury. Oh posted a 9.33 ERA in 21 appearances.
The 37-year-old reliever chose to extend his career by rejoining his former KBO club, Samsung Lions, in August. He underwent elbow surgery late last month and is expected to return to the mound sometime around April or May next year.
Oh, the KBO's all-time leader in saves with 277, is serving a 72-game suspension handed down by the KBO following his earlier illegal gambling conviction. Even if he were healthy, Oh would have been ineligible for 42 games this year and 30 more next year.
