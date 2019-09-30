Financial holding firms see profit rise 21 pct in H1
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's 10 financial holding firms saw their combined net profit climb 21.2 percent on-year in the first half, helped by solid gains in interest income, data showed Monday.
The combined net profit of KB Financial, Shinhan Financial and eight other financial holding firms stood at 8.5 trillion won (US$7.07 billion) in the first six months of this year, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
In comparison, the financial holding firms reported a combined net profit of 7.7 trillion won for the same period last year.
Major banks have reported upbeat business results as net interest margins improved, while a rise in market interest rates has offset upward pressure on credit costs, analysts said.
The average capital adequacy ratio of the financial holding firms stood at 13.75 percent at the end of June, down 0.63 percentage point from the end of last year, the FSS said.
Their total assets stood at 2,587 trillion won for the first half, up 25.1 percent from six months earlier, according to the data.
The sharp rise in assets came after Woori Bank turned itself into Woori Financial Group Inc. earlier this year, the FSS said.
