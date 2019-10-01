(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 1)

Politics based on the mob is dangerous. On Thursday this week, another rally will be held in central Seoul to demand a strict probe into Cho's family. If the number of protesters that day exceeds that of Saturday, will Moon change his course? If both sides compete through rallies, what will he do? The so-called street politics can backfire given the public insanity involved. A government which desires to run the country primarily based on populism is not a normal or democratic power.