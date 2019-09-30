Moon orders prosecution to draw up its own reform plan
13:42 September 30, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed South Korea's prosecution Monday to map out its own reform measures at an early date.
He issued the order on receiving a report from Justice Minister Cho Kuk on ways to reform the prosecution, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon's move came after a massive street candlelight vigil on the weekend calling for prosecution reform, one of Moon's key campaign pledges.
Moon stressed that state prosecutors should actively join the reform drive on their own, urging them to present detailed measures as early as possible through internal discussions.
