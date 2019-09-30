Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #prosecution reform

Moon orders prosecution to draw up its own reform plan

13:42 September 30, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed South Korea's prosecution Monday to map out its own reform measures at an early date.

He issued the order on receiving a report from Justice Minister Cho Kuk on ways to reform the prosecution, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Moon's move came after a massive street candlelight vigil on the weekend calling for prosecution reform, one of Moon's key campaign pledges.

Moon stressed that state prosecutors should actively join the reform drive on their own, urging them to present detailed measures as early as possible through internal discussions.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK