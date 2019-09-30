In rare moment, nat'l football coach extols virtues of midfielder
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- A reporter teed him up with a question. And Paulo Bento, head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, went to great lengths on Monday to compliment midfielder Hwang In-beom, whose recent performance set off not-so-positive reactions among the sport's aficionados here.
Bento was announcing a 25-man roster for South Korea's two World Cup qualifying matches in October: against Sri Lanka on Oct. 10 and against North Korea on Oct. 15. And Hwang, midfielder for Major League Soccer club Vancouver Whitecaps FC, made the team once again, poised to add to his 17 international caps. All 17 of those appearances have come under Bento, who has coached South Korea in 18 matches so far.
Hwang, 23, had been a virtual unknown before Bento started giving him a steady dose of minutes. He had helped South Korea win gold at the 2018 Asian Games, but this was a regional competition open only to players younger than 23. There were questions on whether the wiry midfielder could hang with the big boys at the senior level.
Hwang held his own in the early going, but he might have played his worst game with the national team in a World Cup qualifier against Turkmenistan on Sept. 10.
South Korea won 2-0, in spite of Hwang's struggles to act as the catalyst on offense and stabilizing force on defense.
Hwang's passes were often off the mark, and he had trouble holding on to the ball in his own zone. Turkmenistan pressured Hwang when he had possession, and it led to some dangerous counterattack opportunities. A more offensively sound team would have been able to capitalize on those.
But when asked about his decision to keep calling up Hwang, Bento, who doesn't usually single out players to praise or blame, became almost giddy.
"The way I see it, his strengths as a player are crystal clear, and there are so many that I don't think I even have enough time to discuss all of them today," Bento said at a press conference at Korea Football Association House in Seoul. "He has all the assets that a midfielder is supposed to have. And he has the deepest understanding (on the team) about what he's supposed to do in every situation that could happen over the course of a match."
Bento said having a versatile player like Hwang makes his job as a coach easier because Hwang "is good enough to play every position."
"Whether it's making transition from offense to defense or helping out defensive backs, he knows exactly what his role is," Bento said. "If we make tactical adjustments and put him in a different position, he will know what to do in his new spot."
Bento noted that Hwang, like all others, isn't guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup for every match.
"We have a lot of depth in our midfield," Bento said. "The competition (for playing time) will be tough."
