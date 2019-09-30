Teen figure skating sensation hoping to break personal best at next competition
INCHEON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Having jumped into the South Korean figure skating record books, teen figure skating phenom Lee Hae-in said Monday she'd like to set a new personal best at her next event.
Lee, 14, returned home on Monday, fresh off her ladies' singles title at the International Skating Union (ISU) Junior Grand Prix stop in Zagreb, Croatia, over the weekend.
After posting a personal-high total of 203.40 points, Lee became only the second South Korean figure skater, after retired icon Kim Yu-na in 2005, to win two straight Junior Grand Prix crowns. Lee won her first Junior Grand Prix title three weeks ago in Latvia.
And with those two wins, Lee has qualified for the Junior Grand Prix Final, which is open to only the top six skaters and teams in each discipline.
"It still feels like a dream that I've won two straight competitions," Lee told reporters at Incheon International airport. "I've always wanted to skate at Junior Grand Prix Final. I'll continue to train hard and try to break my personal best."
The Junior Grand Prix Final will take place during the first week of December in Turin, Italy.
Like other skating prospects who won international events before her, Lee has drawn comparisons to Kim, the 2010 Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion. Lee said she watched Kim's skates from the past to prepare for both of her own Junior Grand Prix victories.
Asked if getting dubbed "the next Kim Yu-na" put any pressure on her, Lee said, "I've always looked up to Kim Yu-na. It's an honor (to be compared with her)."
Lee admitted she isn't as technically accomplished as some other juniors who attempt quadruple jumps or triple axel jumps.
"I am just trying to stay within myself and enjoy my skate, and I think that's one of my strengths," said Lee, who has been working on her triple axel -- which requires three and a half rotations on a forward takeoff -- but hasn't yet attempted it in competition. "For now, I am paying more attention to my choreography and other elements."
At the Junior Grand Prix Final, Lee will join Kim in another exclusive company. Kim remains the only South Korean woman to have reached the Junior Grand Prix Final podium, with her silver in 2004 and gold in 2005.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)