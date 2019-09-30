Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters

Mitag was moving west-northwest from waters 410 kilometers south-southeast of Taipei at a speed of 16 km per hour as of 9 a.m. Monday. Its central pressure was reported to be 975 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 32 meters per second. By 9 p.m., Mitag is expected to reach waters about 190 km south-southeast of Taipei while developing into a mid-strength typhoon.