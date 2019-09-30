Prosecution summons opposition lawmakers involved in 'fast-track' bills row
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- A district prosecutors office said Monday it has summoned lawmakers for the main opposition party as part of its probe into the political bickering over the passage of so-called "fast-track" bills.
In April, the ruling Democratic Party (DP), in collaboration with minor opposition parties, including the center-right Bareunmirae, fast-tracked several reform bills, including one aimed at setting up a special presidential unit to investigate corruption by high-ranking officials.
The move triggered strong physical resistance from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP), including Bareunmirae Rep. Chae Yi-bae being forcibly confined to his office for five hours. Following the scuffle, rival parties lodged a total of 18 complaints, including libel, against each other's lawmakers.
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office said it has sent notifications to 20 lawmakers asking them to appear for questioning at the prosecution, scheduled for Oct. 1-4.
LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn and floor leader Na Kyung-won were not among those who were summoned.
The prosecution plans to call in around 59 LKP lawmakers over the probe over the next few weeks.
However, it is yet unclear whether the summoned lawmakers will show up at the prosecutors office. No LKP lawmaker responded to the police's request to attend questioning for their earlier probe of the fast-track case.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)