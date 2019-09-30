Seoul stocks up on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher Monday on the back of gains in tech and auto shares. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 13.12 points, or 0.64 percent, to reach 2,063.05. Trading volume was slim at 318.64 million shares worth 3.6 trillion won (US$3 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 478 to 349.
The index started on a weak note following Friday's Wall Street losses, but reversed earlier falls as tech and auto stocks rebounded.
Institutions snatched up 80 billion won worth of shares, while foreigners scoped up a net 930 million won worth of stocks. Individual investors offloaded a net 89.3 billion won worth of shares on the Seoul bourse.
"Although there was no clear positive momentum in the market, the KOSPI moved upward thanks to institutional buying," said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "It especially boosted tech shares."
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics jumped 1.34 percent to 49,050 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.98 percent to reach 82,200 won.
Auto stocks were also bullish, with No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor rising 0.37 percent to 134,000 won and its sister company Kia Motors advancing 0.55 percent to 45,600 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis inched up 1.20 percent to 252,000 won.
Pharmaceutical firms were among the losers, with top player Celltrion plunging 1.20 percent to 164,000 won and Samsung BioLogics dipping 1.28 percent to 307,500 won. Leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 0.66 percent to reach 299,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,196.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.70 won from the previous session's close.
