Manufacturers' sentiment improves slightly for Oct.
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment improved slightly for October, largely on hopes of increased demand at home, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The business sentiment index (BSI) of local manufacturers came to 73 for the month, slightly up from 72 for September, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marks second consecutive monthly increase since August, when the index dipped to a six-month low of 71. A reading below the benchmark 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
The index for all industrial sectors came to 74, up 2 from a month earlier, while the figure for non-manufacturing companies also added 2 to reach 74 over the cited period.
The manufacturing industry has remained weak throughout the year amid the escalating trade conflict between the United States and China -- the country's largest trade partners.
South Korea's exports have dropped for nine consecutive months since December, with outbound shipments in September widely expected to have again slumped. The figure for last month is due later in the day.
Local exporters apparently saw their business conditions worsening this month, with their business sentiment index coming to 80, down from 84 for September.
The index of locally focused firms, on the other hand, rose 4 to 69 over the cited period.
The index of large companies came to 78 for October, down 2 from 80 for September, while that of smaller firms gained 4 to reach 68.
The monthly report was based on a survey of 3,696 local companies conducted Sept. 16-23.
