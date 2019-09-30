Samsung to supply 5G network equipment to Japan's KDDI: sources
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will supply fifth-generation (5G) network equipment to Japan's major telecom firm KDDI Corp., industry sources said Monday, as South Korea's top tech firm expands its presence in the sector.
Along with Finland's Nokia Corp. and Sweden's Ericsson, Samsung has been selected by KDDI as the main 5G vendors for next-generation network deployment in Japan, according to the sources.
Samsung didn't reveal the value of the deal, but industry insiders speculate that it could reach $2 billion for the next five years.
The deal follows Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong's visit to Japan in May where he met officials from Japanese mobile carriers to seek business opportunities in the 5G network market.
Samsung also has been a long-time partner to KDDI, previously supplying 3G and 4G LTE network equipment to the Japanese firm.
KDDI expects the first live commercial 5G services to be available from March 2020.
