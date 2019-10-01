S. Koreans occupy top 3 spots in women's golf rankings for 1st time
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean players have taken up the top three spots in the latest women's golf rankings, a further illustration of their dominance in the game.
In the most recent rankings announced Monday (U.S. time), LPGA rookie sensation Lee Jeong-eun moved up a spot to reach a career-high No. 3. Ko Jin-young stayed at No. 1 for the 10th consecutive week, followed by Park Sung-hyun at No. 2.
The rankings were introduced in February 2006, and this is the first time that three golfers from the same country have occupied the top three places.
Former No. 1 Park In-bee is the fourth South Korean inside the top 10 at No. 8.
The world rankings award points based on the strength of the field and evaluate players' performances over a rolling two-year period. An extra emphasis is placed on results from the 13 most recent weeks.
South Korean players have combined for 13 victories in 26 LPGA tournaments so far in 2019. Ko leads everyone with four titles, and Park Sung-hyun is one of five players with two wins this year. Lee's lone victory came at the U.S. Women's Open, one of five LPGA majors.
Ko is leading the LPGA in money with US$2.6 million, with Lee and Park at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. They're also 1-2-3 in the Player of the Year points race, and Lee is the runaway leader in points for the Rookie of the Year.
Elsewhere in the world rankings, Hur Mi-jung, who won the Indy Women in Tech Championship last weekend, made the biggest jump inside the top 50, going from No. 40 to No. 23.
