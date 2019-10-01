Suspected ASF case south of Seoul tested negative
SEJONG, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Tuesday a new suspected case of African swine fever (ASF) reported from south of Seoul a day earlier was negative, easing concerns over a possible nationwide spread of the fatal animal disease.
The suspected case was from Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, about 42 kilometers south of the capital, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. It would have been the first ASF case to occur south of Seoul, if it tested positive.
So far, all confirmed cases have been reported in northern areas of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon adjacent to the border with North Korea. A suspected case was reported in central South Korea on Sunday but also tested negative.
Since mid-September, South Korea has experienced a total of nine confirmed ASF cases, with five of them being from Ganghwa Island in Incheon.
Although ASF is not harmful to people, it is fatal for pigs and there is no cure currently available, making culling affected pigs the only viable option to prevent the spread of the deadly animal virus.
All parts of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, along with neighboring Gangwon Province, have been designated as tightly controlled zones subject to more stringent disinfection operations and checkups.
Vehicles involved in the livestock industry in northern Gyeonggi Province are also banned from traveling outside of the areas.
