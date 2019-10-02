(Yonhap Feature) New wave of teen figure skaters emerges in S. Korea

Choi, Lim, Kim and You have all graduated to the senior ranks, but they have yet to make much noise at that level. Choi won a gold medal at the 2017 Asian Winter Games, but she hasn't skated since PyeongChang 2018. Lim, Kim and You have won medals at lower-level competitions, but Lim's bronze at the Rostelecom Cup during the ISU Grand Prix season last November remains the only podium finish from the trio as seniors at a higher-tier event.