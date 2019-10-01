Hanwha Aerospace completes $300 mln acquisition of U.S. engine parts maker
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co., a defense industry unit of South Korea's Hanwha Group, said Tuesday it has completed the acquisition of U.S. engine parts maker EDAC Technologies Corp.
Hanwha Aerospace has acquired a 100 percent stake in EDAC Technologies headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, for US$300 million, the company said in a statement. Hanwha Aerospace has also acquired EDAC's parent firm Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P.
"Our product portfolio will be significantly enhanced by the EDAC acquisition, and we will benefit from decades of expertise in the complex processes required to manufacture static and rotating engine components in volume," Hanwha Aerospace Chief Executive Shin Hyun-woo said in the statement.
For Hanwha Aerospace, the acquisition marks its first aircraft engine component manufacturing facility in the United States. EDAC will operate as Hanwha Aerospace USA, it said.
"Teaming with Hanwha Aerospace will allow for continued investment in our workforce, process development and manufacturing capabilities," EDAC President and CEO Ben Adams said in the same statement.
Hanwha Group, a chemicals-to-finance conglomerate, plans to invest 4 trillion won in the airplane parts and defense industry business by 2022.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)