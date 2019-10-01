Seoul once again presses Tokyo to retract 'unfair, discriminatory' export curbs
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade ministry on Tuesday urged Japan to promptly retract what it calls an "unfair and discriminatory export-restrictive measure" that undermines bilateral ties beyond the economic realm.
The announcement came after Japan, without any prior notice, put export curbs against South Korea in operation in early July, which center on restricting shipments of three industrial materials that are vital for the production of chips and displays.
"Japan's hardly predictable export controls against Korea have increased uncertainties in the supply chain and so substantively affected the operations of companies," the ministry said in an English-language statement.
For example, the ministry said that not a single approval has been issued by Japan for South Korea-bound shipments of liquid hydrogen fluoride, used for the production of semiconductors, over the past three months.
"Japan's export restrictions are an unfair and discriminatory export-restrictive measure that is directed only and unilaterally against Korea," it said, adding that an export control should not hinder "civil transactions conducted in good faith."
Japan's export restriction is widely seen as a retaliation against a Seoul court's ruling last year that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of their wartime forced labor, during Japan's 1910-1945 brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Japan, which claims that all compensations were settled when the two countries normalized their diplomatic ties in 1965, says the export restriction did not come as retaliation and was inevitable due to South Korea's lax export control of sensitive goods.
It has not, however, provided any piece of evidence behind the allegation.
Last month, South Korea filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Japan's unfair trade practices. Japan agreed to hold a bilateral consultation as the first step of the WTO dispute settlement.
If the two fail to narrow their differences within 60 days, the WTO Dispute Settlement Body will establish a panel to look further into the case.
"The Korean government once again urges the Japanese government to reexamine its position in order to solve this issue through consultations in accordance with the relevant provisions of the WTO in the days ahead," the ministry added.
In August, Japan also removed South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners, which are granted preferential treatments in the trade of sensitive industrial materials. Last month, South Korea also took Japan off its own list of trusted trade partners in an apparent tit-for-tat measure.
