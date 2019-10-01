Samsung BioLogics wins patent suit against Lonza
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's Samsung Group, said Tuesday it has won a lawsuit to nullify Switzerland-based pharmaceutical giant Lonza's patent involving its cell line development technology.
The Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIMO) on Aug. 29 ruled in favor of the South Korean drug firm's demand to invalidate Lonza's patent related to producing an antibody, considered a critical first step in any drug development.
In order to develop the antibody, a cell line must be created by introducing therapeutic DNA into a target cell, company officials said. The technology involves a vector, also known as a carrier, that brings a specific DNA into a target cell.
"It is a meaningful ruling not just for Samsung BioLogics but for other smaller pharmaceutical firms," said a company official, adding that the patent has posed as an unfair obstacle to newly emerging biotech companies.
Samsung BioLogics expects the ruling to relieve burdens on bio companies from the patent, allowing more freedom in research and development in the future.
Lonza, which registered the related patent in the country in 2013, is reportedly seeking to file appeals with the KIMO later this month.
