Seoul stocks turn higher late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks turned higher late Tuesday morning on bullish pharmaceutical and chemical shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 8.24 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,071.29 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index started weak but moved upward as pharmaceutical and chemical shares surged.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion surged 4.27 percent, while Samsung BioLogics gained 3.09 percent. Leading chemical company LG Chem jumped 2 percent.
Tech and auto shares were in negative terrain. Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.36 percent.
South Korea's No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor slid 1.12 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors dived 1.1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,198.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.70 won from the previous session's close.
