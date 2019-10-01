Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Local weather forecasters said Tuesday that Typhoon Mitag will likely land on the southwestern coast of the Korean Peninsula around midnight Wednesday, far earlier than previously expected, due to changes in regional atmospheric pressure.
Mitag, the season's 18th typhoon and the seventh to affect the Korean Peninsula this year, was previously expected to make landfall in southwest South Korea around 9 a.m. Thursday.
In its latest weather update, however, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the arrival of the mid-strength typhoon on South Korea's mainland is expected to occur around midnight Wednesday, adding it will then pass over the nation's southern regions before exiting to the East Sea Thursday afternoon.
Mitag was moving north from waters 270 kilometers north-northeast of Taipei at a speed of 22 km per hour as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Its central pressure was reported to be 970 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 35 meters per second.
Mitag is expected to reach waters off Shanghai, China, Tuesday afternoon and waters west of Jeju Island Wednesday evening before hitting the coastal regions of South Jeolla Province late Wednesday night, KMA said.
"Typhoon Mitag is heading north along the edge of the North Pacific high pressure. Due to a slight contraction of the high pressure, the degree of the typhoon heading west has weakened, thus cutting short its route towards the Korean Peninsula," a KMA official said.
"As the typhoon is currently passing over waters whose temperature is below 27 degrees Celsius, it is gradually losing its strength," the official said, noting that Mitag will weaken to a small-scale typhoon by the time of its landfall in South Korea.
"In strength, Mitag will be similar to or weaker than the season's 17th typhoon Tapah that passed over the sea between Korea and Japan. As Mitag will make landfall, however, its impact will likely be much stronger and more extensive," the official said.
