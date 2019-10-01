Hyundai Rotem wins 334 bln-won U.S. train order
14:02 October 01, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Tuesday it has bagged a 334 billion-won (US$279 million) order to supply double-decker trains to the United States.
Hyundai Rotem obtained the order from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to build 80 double-decker trains and deliver them from 2022 to 2024, the company said in a statement.
The company advanced to the U.S. train market in 1980 and has since delivered over 1,000 cars to U.S. railway systems, it said.
(END)
Keyword