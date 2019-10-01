Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK #stock buyback

SK to spend 718 bln won on stock buyback

15:21 October 01, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- SK Holdings Co., the holding company of energy-to-telecom focused conglomerate SK Group, said Tuesday it plans to buy back 718 billion won (US$598 million) worth of its own shares in order to enhance shareholder value.

The buyback of 3.52 million shares will start on Wednesday and last until Jan. 1, 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company reported a net profit of 1.4 trillion won in the first half of the year, down 53 percent from a year ago.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK