Renault Samsung's Sept. sales rise 4.3 pct on domestic sales
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Tuesday its sales rose 4.3 percent last month from a year earlier on robust sales of SUVs.
Renault Samsung sold 15,208 vehicles in September, up from 14,582 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 16 percent to 7,817 units last month from 6,713 units a year ago helped by strong sales of the QM3 compact and QM6 midsize SUVs. But exports fell 6.1 percent to 7,391 from 7,869 during the same period amid a slowing global economy, the statement said.
From January to September, its sales plunged 24 percent to 129,913 autos from 171,895 in the year-ago period, it said.
The company's current lineup includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 small SUV and the SM5, SM6 and SM7 sedans.
Renault S.A. has an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
