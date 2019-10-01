Hyundai's Sept. sales fall 1.3 pct on weak domestic demand
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, said Tuesday its sales fell 1.3 percent last month from a year earlier due to lower demand at home.
Hyundai Motor sold 382,375 vehicles in September, down from 387,476 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 4.5 percent to 50,139 units last month from 52,494 a year ago, while overseas sales were down 0.8 percent to 332,236 from 334,982 over the cited period, the statement said.
"A slowing global economy and trade disputes between the United States and China weighed on vehicle sales globally. In particular, lower demand in emerging markets, such as Latin America and Russia, affected sales last month," it said.
Hyundai expects the Palisade SUV, launched in the U.S. this summer, to boost sales for the rest of the year.
From January to September, sales declined 3.9 percent to 3,231,132 autos from 3,362,756 units in the year-ago period, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)