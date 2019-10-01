Seoul welcomes planned resumption of U.S.-N. Korea dialogue
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae hailed the scheduled resumption of nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea Tuesday, expressing hope that the talks will lead to permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.
"(South Korea) welcomes the agreement between North Korea and the U.S. to hold working-level negotiations on (Oct.) 5," Cheong Wa Dae spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said in a text message to reporters.
"We hope the sides will make practical progress at the upcoming working-level negotiations for complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of lasting peace," she added.
The remarks came shortly after a senior North Korean diplomat, Choe Son-hui, said Washington and Pyongyang have agreed to hold working-level negotiations, one day after the sides will hold a preliminary contact.
The North Korean official did not disclose the venue of the proposed meeting.
The denuclearization negotiations have stalled since February when the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, held in Vietnam, ended without a deal. The leaders first met in Singapore in June 2018.
