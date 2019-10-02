Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan meet amid tensions
WASHINGTON, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, the United States and Japan held a trilateral meeting in Washington Tuesday amid tensions over Seoul's decision to pull out of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo.
The meeting -- involving South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Koji Yamazaki -- was arranged as Park and Yamazaki were visiting the U.S. to attend the change of command ceremony for new chairman Milley on Monday.
South Korea's defense ministry said the three sides discussed trilateral security cooperation, but provided no further details.
A key topic of discussion is likely to have been South Korea's decision in August to withdraw from the General Security of Military Information Agreement with Japan. The decision came amid an escalating bilateral dispute over trade and wartime history.
The U.S. has expressed strong concern and disappointment at Seoul and urged it to reconsider, citing the potential negative impact on trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threats and China's military rise.
