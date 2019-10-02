Pentagon: OPCON transfer plans show strength of S. Korea-U.S. alliance

"It is a long-standing, deep alliance, and we have issues from time to time, but it's a very strong alliance," Schriver said at the Brookings Institution. "When we look at something like OPCON transfer, I mean, the remarkable thing is we are pursuing it and talking about it. We're talking about one of the most dangerous areas in the world, and we're actually involved in a process that will ultimately lead to South Korea being in charge of combined forces that include U.S. forces. That's a pretty significant statement of confidence in the alliance."

