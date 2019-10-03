(LEAD) S. Korea confirms new African swine fever case
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed one more case of African swine fever (ASF) on Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 12 amid strenuous disinfection efforts across the country.
The new case was reported in Paju, northern Gyeonggi Province, bordering North Korea, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Paju is where the country's first ASF case was reported last month.
South Korea confirmed two ASF cases in Paju on Wednesday as well.
Most of the confirmed ASF outbreaks were from Ganghwa Island, northwest of Seoul, and Paju, each accounting for five cases.
All confirmed cases have been reported in areas adjacent to the border with North Korea. Suspected cases from south of Seoul have all tested negative.
The ministry added it is testing other suspected ASF cases that were reported in Gimpo, northwest of Seoul. If the test results are positive, it would mark the 13th one since the country's first case of ASF was confirmed on Sept. 17.
South Korea's agricultural ministry earlier announced a 48-hour lockdown on all farms of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, along with Incheon, effective as of 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The ministry also has been banning all automobiles involved in the livestock industry from moving out of the northern areas of Gyeonggi Province.
Concerns have been running high over the further spread of the animal virus as the incubation period of ASF is up to 19 days.
Although ASF is not harmful to people, it is fatal to pigs. There is no current cure, making culling the affected pigs the only viable option to prevent the spread of the virus.
Quarantine officials have been culling pigs within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms.
The total number of pigs slaughtered or to be culled is set to exceed well above 100,000 following the latest outbreaks -- roughly 1 percent of all pigs being raised in the country. More than half of the pigs in Paju have been culled.
The first-ever case in South Korea came about four months after North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health.
