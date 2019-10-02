(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 2)

A widely accepted definition of the middle class is households that earn 50 percent to 150 percent of the median income. Based on this definition, the proportion of the country's households who are middle class has dropped from 63.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017 to a record low of 58.3 percent in the same period this year, according to data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The figure is expected to fall below 60 percent for the first time this year.