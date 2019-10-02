(News Focus) U.S., N. Korea need flexibility in next working-level talks: experts

"If both sides are willing to demonstrate some flexibility in their positions, I think it is not impossible that the two sides could reach some sort of interim agreement or 'small deal' before the end of the year," Frank Aum, a senior expert on North Korea at the U.S. Institute of Peace, told Yonhap News Agency. "A lot of issues were already negotiated (at the second summit) in Hanoi, so they only need to come to some sort of resolution on some sticky denuclearization and sanctions relief matters."