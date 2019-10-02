Moon to meet heads of four biz lobby groups this week
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will meet with the heads of four major local business lobby groups later this week for discussions on ways to revitalize the economy, especially exports, his aides said Wednesday.
Invited to the Cheong Wa Dae luncheon, slated for Friday, are Park Yong-man, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and Sohn Kyung-shik, who leads the Korea Employers Federation, as well as Kim Ki-mun, chairman of the Korea Federation of SMEs, and Korea International Trade Association Chairman Kim Young-ju.
It would be Moon's first Cheong Wa Dae meeting with South Korean business leaders in three months.
"Recent economic data show production, consumption and investment have turned to positive terrain, but exports need momentum to overcome a slump," a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
The president plans to listen to opinions on what Cheong Wa Dae should do, he added.
Among other topics that may be raised are concerns about the possibility of deflation and Japan's export control against South Korean firms.
On July 10, Moon had a Cheong Wa Dae meeting with the leaders of 30 companies, whose assets total 10 trillion won (US$8.3 billion) or more, to talk mainly about Japan's trade pressure.
