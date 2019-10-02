Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:06 October 02, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/20 Sunny 90

Incheon 25/21 Sunny 90

Suwon 24/20 Rain 90

Cheongju 24/21 Rain 90

Daejeon 23/20 Rain 90

Chuncheon 24/19 Sunny 90

Gangneung 24/19 Sunny 80

Jeonju 24/20 Rain 90

Gwangju 24/21 Rain 100

Jeju 26/23 Rain 100

Daegu 23/20 Rain 90

Busan 24/21 Rain 90

(END)

